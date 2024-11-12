Nathan McSweeney is trying to be prepared for his Test debut and has already started watching the clips of the Indian pacers to overcome the challenges from Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Earlier, Australia included uncapped batter McSweeney as the national side announced a 13-member squad for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India

Nathan McSweeney (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Got whole week before heading to Perth, can get mentally ready": Nathan McSweeney x 00:00

Ahead of the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's uncapped batsman Nathan McSweeney opened up on his plans against Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impressive performances at the domestic level and for Australia "A" has earned Nathan McSweeney a call-up for the national side. He will open the innings for Australia in Perth alongside Usman Khawaja.

While McSweeney looked composed against the new ball when thrust into the opening position against India A at the MCG last week, the 25-year-old faces a different proposition in Perth when he will face up against the likes of star quick Jasprit Bumrah and enigmatic pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB to write to ICC after BCCI refusal to play in Pakistan

Nathan McSweeney is trying to be prepared for his Test debut and has already started watching the clips of the Indian pacers to overcome the challenges from Jasprit Bumrah and Co.

"I'll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth, but I can't help myself. I've looked at a few clips of what they're bowling attack stacks up like. I'm just trying to visualise how I'm going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action," Nathan McSweeney told Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday as quoted by the ICC.

"I've got a whole week before I head off to Perth so I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well. But there's probably not (much you can do to replicate how Bumrah bowls)," the 25-year-old added.

Earlier, Australia included uncapped batter McSweeney as the national side announced a 13-member squad for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India for the opening Test of the five-match series in Perth.

Series schedule:

First Test: November 22-26: Perth

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide

Third Test: December 14-18: Brisbane

Fourth Test: December 26-30: Melbourne

Fifth Test: January 3-7: Sydney.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.