ODIs will get phased out: Mark Waugh

Updated on: 14 November,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Obviously, it’s a great thing to play for your country, you don’t want to disrespect that

ODIs will get phased out: Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh

ODIs will get phased out: Mark Waugh
As Australia grapples with a tight international schedule, cricket legend Mark Waugh foresees a future where One-Day International (ODI) cricket is largely reserved for major tournaments like the ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy.


Waugh, reflecting on Australia’s recent 1-2 ODI series loss to Pakistan with a second-string side, has voiced a realistic yet bittersweet prediction: “Given the scheduling of all these T20 tournaments around now and with scheduling, it’s squeezing out 50-over bilateral series. Obviously, it’s a great thing to play for your country, you don’t want to disrespect that. But by the same token, you want to be playing for something that’s a bit more than just a three-game series thrown in the middle of all these other tournaments and series. I think it will get phased out. I think that’s probably the way to go,” said Waugh.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

australia Mark Waugh Champions Trophy 2025 sports news cricket news

