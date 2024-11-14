Obviously, it’s a great thing to play for your country, you don’t want to disrespect that

Mark Waugh

Listen to this article ODIs will get phased out: Mark Waugh x 00:00

As Australia grapples with a tight international schedule, cricket legend Mark Waugh foresees a future where One-Day International (ODI) cricket is largely reserved for major tournaments like the ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Pakistan should stop playing cricket with India: Rashid Latif

Waugh, reflecting on Australia’s recent 1-2 ODI series loss to Pakistan with a second-string side, has voiced a realistic yet bittersweet prediction: “Given the scheduling of all these T20 tournaments around now and with scheduling, it’s squeezing out 50-over bilateral series. Obviously, it’s a great thing to play for your country, you don’t want to disrespect that. But by the same token, you want to be playing for something that’s a bit more than just a three-game series thrown in the middle of all these other tournaments and series. I think it will get phased out. I think that’s probably the way to go,” said Waugh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever