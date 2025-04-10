Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy check fun announcement

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy, check fun announcement

Updated on: 10 April,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Gauahar Khan flaunted her baby bump as she and her husband Zaid Darbar announced their second pregnancy on Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy, check fun announcement

Gauahar and Zaid

Listen to this article
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy, check fun announcement
x
00:00

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar, are expecting their second child! The couple, known for their charming content on social media, shared the joyful news in a playful reel on Instagram.


Gauahar and Zaid announce pregnancy


In the collaborative post, the duo dances to the catchy tune of “Price Tag” by Jessie J. Toward the end of the reel, they step aside, revealing Gauahar’s baby bump — a sweet surprise that delighted fans.


Along with the video, the couple wrote, “Bismillah 👶 !! Need your prayers and love ❤️ Make the world dance by spreading love 🫶🏻 #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi”.

In the video, Gauahar and Zaid look happy and lovely together. She is wearing a brown comfortable looking dress. On the other hand, Zaid is wearing a yellow sandow and light blue jeans. They are dancing while expressing their happiness.

Check out the post: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

About Gauahar and Zaid

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020, after reportedly meeting during a grocery run in the lockdown. Their love story quickly won hearts, and in December 2022, they announced their first pregnancy with an animated video. Their baby boy was born in May 2023. They named him Zehaan and often share pictures and videos with their little one. 

Gauahar had then shared, “It’s a boy! As salaam u alaikum beautiful world,” celebrating their son's arrival on May 10th.

Now, with baby number two on the way, the family is growing — and so is the love. Congratulations to the couple!

Gauahar Khan's work front

Gauahar started her career in the glam business as a mddel. IN the early 2000s she also featured in some music videos and took up some anchoring gigs. In 2009, Gauahar Khan finally took the acting plunge with Yash Raj Films' Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. She next appeared in Abhishek Bachchan's Game. In 2012, Gauahar Khan played Chand Bibi in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Ishaqzaade. Her performance in the popular item numbers - Jhalla Walla and Chokra Jawaan - was liked by the audience.

From a journey which started with modelling to featuring in music videos and films, Gauahar Khan has come a long way in her showbiz career.

She will next be seen in the series 'Fauji 2' alongside Vicky Jain. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gauhar khan Zaid Darbar indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK