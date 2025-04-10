Actress Gauahar Khan flaunted her baby bump as she and her husband Zaid Darbar announced their second pregnancy on Instagram

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar, are expecting their second child! The couple, known for their charming content on social media, shared the joyful news in a playful reel on Instagram.

Gauahar and Zaid announce pregnancy

In the collaborative post, the duo dances to the catchy tune of “Price Tag” by Jessie J. Toward the end of the reel, they step aside, revealing Gauahar’s baby bump — a sweet surprise that delighted fans.

Along with the video, the couple wrote, “Bismillah 👶 !! Need your prayers and love ❤️ Make the world dance by spreading love 🫶🏻 #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi”.

In the video, Gauahar and Zaid look happy and lovely together. She is wearing a brown comfortable looking dress. On the other hand, Zaid is wearing a yellow sandow and light blue jeans. They are dancing while expressing their happiness.

About Gauahar and Zaid

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020, after reportedly meeting during a grocery run in the lockdown. Their love story quickly won hearts, and in December 2022, they announced their first pregnancy with an animated video. Their baby boy was born in May 2023. They named him Zehaan and often share pictures and videos with their little one.

Gauahar had then shared, “It’s a boy! As salaam u alaikum beautiful world,” celebrating their son's arrival on May 10th.

Now, with baby number two on the way, the family is growing — and so is the love. Congratulations to the couple!

Gauahar Khan's work front

Gauahar started her career in the glam business as a mddel. IN the early 2000s she also featured in some music videos and took up some anchoring gigs. In 2009, Gauahar Khan finally took the acting plunge with Yash Raj Films' Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. She next appeared in Abhishek Bachchan's Game. In 2012, Gauahar Khan played Chand Bibi in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Ishaqzaade. Her performance in the popular item numbers - Jhalla Walla and Chokra Jawaan - was liked by the audience.

From a journey which started with modelling to featuring in music videos and films, Gauahar Khan has come a long way in her showbiz career.

She will next be seen in the series 'Fauji 2' alongside Vicky Jain.