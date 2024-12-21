Gauahar, her husband, and their family are elated with this new purchase. Several pictures of Gauahar, her son, and Zaid Darbar have surfaced on social media

Gauahar Khan buys a new luxury car

Gauahar Khan, the leading TV star, has added a swanky Mercedes-Benz E-Class to her car collection. Mercedes-Benz E-Class price starts at Rs 78.50 Lakh and top model price goes up to RS 92.50 Lakh. Gauahar, her husband, and their family are elated with this new purchase. Several videos and pictures of Gauahar, her son, and Zaid Darbar have surfaced on social media, where they are seen posing with their new car.

Gauahar khan buys a new car

The official Instagram account of the brand shared several pictures, showing Gauahar holding her son in her arms as she celebrates this new milestone in her life. One picture has Khan, Zaid, and their son posing for a happy snap, while another shows Gauahar cutting a cake with her family to celebrate the achievement. In the very last picture, we can see Gauahar sitting inside the swanky car with her son.

The brand attached the photo with a caption that reads, "Glamour meets luxury as Gauahar Khan drives home in her stunning Mercedes-Benz E-Class! Here’s to endless journeys in elegance, comfort, and style. Congratulations, Gauahar."

Gauahar Khan’s post with the new car

The former Bigg Boss winner also posted a couple of photos on her Instagram story and post. The first post has her pouting, while another has her striking a boss-lady pose. While sharing the post, she wrote, "MERC se kuch apna sa hai."

Fans reacted to Gauahar's post, congratulating the actress. One wrote, "Congratulations Gauhar Apaa. May Allah Paak bless you with many more JazakAllah." "@gauaharkhan congratulations G 🥳 It’s a bit out of context, but I hope now this 10M stays 10, not 9.9 anymore," another wrote. A third commented, "Congratulations G, soooo happy❤️ ALLAH HUMMA BARIK LAHU."

Gauahar Khan’s work front

On the work front, Gauahar Khan will next be seen in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Drama’s new show Lovely Lolla. The actress also has Fauji 2 in her kitty. Gauahar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a cadet trainer specializing in weaponry. Vikas Jain, previously known for his appearances in Bigg Boss 17 with wife Ankita Lokhande, will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh.