Both Pant, who played a key role in India’s series victory last time, and Carey are known for their aggressive brand of cricket.

Aaron Finch

Listen to this article "Carey, Rishabh is aggressive, game will go on one or two ways quickly": Aaron Finch x 00:00

Former captain Aaron Finch believes Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey will be crucial in determining the outcome of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finch feels the two wicketkeepers have the ability to shift the momentum in their team’s favour in the event of a top-order collapse. “I think the key could be Alex Carey and Rishabh Pant. The two wicketkeepers are going to be so important,” Finch said on Willow Talk Podcast when asked where this series is going to be won or lost.

Also Read: Tilak’s maiden ton guides India to 219-6 against SA

“A time or other in series, the top order will get knocked over as both fast bowling attacks are so good and they will get on a roll. For me, it is that really crucial role of Alex at No. 7 and Rishabh at No. 6 likely,” he added. Both Pant, who played a key role in India’s series victory last time, and Carey are known for their aggressive brand of cricket.

“Carey is aggressive, Rishabh is aggressive. The game is going to go one or two ways really quick. And I think that will be so important. “Maybe when you are five down and the second new ball comes just before stumps and they take it for 50 that 10 overs before stumps, that changes the momentum of the game,” Finch said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever