Abhishek Sharma (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) led India’s press forward with the bat.

Tilak Varma during his 107 not out v SA yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tilak’s maiden ton guides India to 219-6 against SA x 00:00

Riding on a fabulous unbeaten maiden hundred by Tilak Varma India amassed 219 for six against South Africa in the third T20I here on Wednesday. The four-match series is now level at 1-1. Abhishek Sharma (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) led India’s press forward with the bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Centurion Neev helps St Sebastian win



Abhishek Sharma

Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls. Tilak and Abhishek added 107 runs for the second wicket off just 8.2 overs as India recovered from the early departure of opener Sanju Samson.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever