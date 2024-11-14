Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tilaks maiden ton guides India to 219 6 against SA

Tilak’s maiden ton guides India to 219-6 against SA

14 November,2024
PTI |

Abhishek Sharma (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) led India’s press forward with the bat.

Tilak’s maiden ton guides India to 219-6 against SA

Tilak Varma during his 107 not out v SA yesterday. Pic/AFP

Tilak’s maiden ton guides India to 219-6 against SA
Riding on a fabulous unbeaten maiden hundred by Tilak Varma India amassed 219 for six against South Africa in the third T20I here on Wednesday. The four-match series is now level at 1-1. Abhishek Sharma (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) led India’s press forward with the bat.


Also Read: Centurion Neev helps St Sebastian win


Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma


Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls. Tilak and Abhishek added 107 runs for the second wicket off just 8.2 overs as India recovered from the early departure of opener Sanju Samson.

