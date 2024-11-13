As per the media reports, the PCB is exploring an option of approaching the CAS on the matter as they remain adamant about hosting the full tournament in Pakistan

Danish Kaneria

Listen to this article 'What will they achieve going to CAS?': Kaneria slams Pakistan Cricket Board x 00:00

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by asking what will they achieve by going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after India refused to travel for next year’s Champions Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the media reports, the PCB is exploring an option of approaching the CAS on the matter as they remain adamant about hosting the full tournament in Pakistan.

Also Read: India eye batting high

Kaneria said it was almost evident that India would not travel to Pakistan because of security concerns and political reasons, adding that nothing will be achieved by going to CAS.

“The issue was ongoing for long that India will not travel to Pakistan for political and other reasons. They have an option of the hybrid model as they did in the Asia Cup but things should be settled as Pakistan travelled to India for ODI World Cup last year.

If Pakistan go to the international court (CAS) what will they achieve out of it? There’s always the uncertainty of security in Pakistan. International teams are coming but security concerns are much higher with the Indian team,” Kaneria told IANS.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever