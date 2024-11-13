Breaking News
'What will they achieve going to CAS?': Kaneria slams Pakistan Cricket Board

Updated on: 13 November,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
As per the media reports, the PCB is exploring an option of approaching the CAS on the matter as they remain adamant about hosting the full tournament in Pakistan

Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by asking what will they achieve by going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after India refused to travel for next year’s Champions Trophy.


As per the media reports, the PCB is exploring an option of approaching the CAS on the matter as they remain adamant about hosting the full tournament in Pakistan.


Kaneria said it was almost evident that India would not travel to Pakistan because of security concerns and political reasons, adding that nothing will be achieved by going to CAS.

“The issue was ongoing for long that India will not travel to Pakistan for political and other reasons. They have an option of the hybrid model as they did in the Asia Cup but things should be settled as Pakistan travelled to India for ODI World Cup last year. 

If Pakistan go to the international court (CAS) what will they achieve out of it? There’s always the uncertainty of security in Pakistan. International teams are coming but security concerns are much higher with the Indian team,” Kaneria told IANS.

