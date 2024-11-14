Pakistan should stop playing cricket with India: Rashid Latif

The BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy and there speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of the country.

Rashid Latif

Former wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif says if had the power he would not let Pakistan play against India in any tournament and also suggested that ICC should not grant the hosting rights of global events to both countries until they resolve their issues.

The BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy and there speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for a written confirmation from the BCCI for India’s inability to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

“There’s a big possibility that Pakistan can stop playing cricket against India. Had I been in power, then, yes, I may have taken this strong step. I would not blame anyone for this. If you don’t want to play [in Pakistan], then don’t play against us [at all],” Latif, known for his plain speak, told PTI Videos.

