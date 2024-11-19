Ex-fast bowler Zaheer Khan, a 19-Test opponent to Australia, dishes out some advice to India’s Bumrah-led pace pack Down Under…

India pacers Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Akash Deep look on as Mohammed Siraj throws a ball during a practice session at Wankhede recently. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Stay in the battle, show your aggro’ x 00:00

What will your message be to Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana?

As a bowling group, you have to have good communication. It will be Bumrah’s responsibility to bring out the best in every individual. The ideal start for the team is to create that environment in the first Test itself, which will set the momentum for the series.

What advantage does Jasprit Bumrah give to the Indian team?

A huge advantage and boost. Bumrah is a match-winner. He’s an exceptional bowler with X Factor; he is one of the top bowlers in the current era. So there is going to be responsibility on him. There is going to be pressure on him.

Do Australia’s big grounds and bouncy pitches benefit the bowlers?

For a bowler, it’s fascinating because you can use the extra bounce, which differs from the subcontinent conditions. You have to figure out the proper length. As a bowler, you can get excited and bowl shorter than required. If you don’t get your length right, you can also go for runs because the pace and bounce help the batter.

Zaheer Khan

How did you counter the Australian aggression?

It's just about being up for the fight. I've always believed it doesn't have to be strong words. It should be smart words. That's the way I looked at it. It's always about getting in the head of batters and also understanding how you can play to your advantage. Your emotions shouldn't get to you. It's about ensuring you stay within the line and playing the game to its full potential.

Would a practice match have helped before the series?

They are playing a practice game. Simulation is what I heard. It's about getting used to the conditions. That factor of extra bounce will require all the batters to adapt, and the bowlers will have to get their lengths right. The earlier, the better.

How did you understand what length to bowl in Australia?

Just the natural three-quarter length. You have to figure it out to give yourself that much chance of getting the batsman on the front foot and hitting those top of the stumps at a length or hitting the knee roll. That is the length in any given condition you exploit to have a better percentage in your favour and to take wickets.

What do you expect in the coming series after India’s 0-3 home loss to New Zealand?

The loss to New Zealand is past. Australia will be different. It’s about going out there and ensuring that you stay in the battle through and through, being aggressive and positive. You have to regroup and have enough conversations flowing on that line. Just go out there and express yourself freely.

How special was playing in Australia at the beginning of your career?

Australia is one of the countries where, as a fast bowler, you will always enjoy it because the pitches have the extra bounce. It’s an experience playing under those conditions. I was looking forward to bowling on those pitches. I fondly remember taking a fifer in my first match at Brisbane — good bounce and overcast conditions.

Were you happy with your haul of 25 wickets in seven Tests in Australia?

My performances in the games I played have been good, but I was troubled by injuries. Given the conditions in Australia, I would have loved to play all the Test matches. Unfortunately, three tours and seven Test matches are not a significant number of games to play. I missed more games than I played.

Five for 95 in your first Test appearance in Australia at Brisbane (2003). What are your memories of getting Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh in that match?

It was an important tour for us as a team. We did very well on that tour. The first Test match of any tour is crucial. It would help if you started the series well. You set the tone for the series nicely. I remember the first day when Hayden and Justin Langer began well, and then, in a typical Australian fashion, the pressure was put on the bowlers, but we made a solid comeback. Those are the memories for me from that game.