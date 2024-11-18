Cheteshwar Pujara takes fans by surprise with unexpected new role in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Having been dropped from the Indian squad for the series, Pujara’s return to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy comes in an unexpected yet impactful role

Cheteshwar Pujara (Pic: AFP)

The excitement is palpable ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, set to begin on November 22, as both nations prepare for a thrilling contest that has long been a centerpiece of the international Test cricket calendar. Adding a unique twist to this year’s series is the return of India’s stalwart Test batter, Cheteshwar Pujara.q

While Pujara’s name may not feature on the playing XI, he will be making a significant contribution in a different capacity—joining the Star Sports commentary panel for the series.

Having been dropped from the Indian squad for the series, Pujara’s return to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy comes in an unexpected yet impactful role. As a seasoned veteran of over 100 Test matches, Pujara brings a wealth of experience and cricketing acumen to the table.

Known for his rock-solid technique and unflappable temperament at the crease, Pujara will offer invaluable insights and expert analysis as part of the Hindi commentary panel. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his knowledge of the pressures and nuances of a high-stakes series like the Border-Gavaskar, promises to enhance the viewing experience for fans tuning in from across the country.

Pujara’s record in Indian Test cricket speaks volumes. With over 7,195 runs and 19 centuries to his name, including a career-high score of 206, Pujara has been a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup for more than a decade. His patient and meticulous approach to batting has made him one of the most reliable performers in Indian cricket history, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

As the series unfolds, his presence in the commentary box will offer a unique perspective from one of the game’s most respected and accomplished players.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will feature five gripping Test matches, beginning on November 22 with the first Test at the iconic Optus Stadium in Perth. The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at the Adelaide Oval, will bring an added element of excitement with the introduction of the day-night format. The thrilling atmosphere under the stadium’s lights is expected to add a new dimension to this already intense rivalry.

From there, the action moves to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, running from December 14-18. This will be followed by the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26-30, a fixture that is always a highlight of the Australian summer.

The final Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3-7, where both teams will look to end the series on a high note, with the series climax promising a thrilling conclusion.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy features a blend of experience and youth, with captain Rohit Sharma leading the team alongside vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.

Key players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin will be crucial to India’s chances, while rising talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal add dynamism to the side. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj are also integral members of the squad.

For Australia, the Test squad is captained by Pat Cummins, with experienced players such as Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, and Usman Khawaja playing pivotal roles. New faces like Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne will add depth and flair to the lineup, while the pace attack, featuring Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, will provide the firepower needed to challenge India’s formidable batting lineup.

(With agency inputs)