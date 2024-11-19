General Education Academy captain Aayush, 15, smashes unbeaten 419 as Parle Tilak are beaten by 460 runs; Dilip Vengsarkar hails incredible feat

General Education Academy’s Aayush Shinde v Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE in Harris Shield match at Cross Maidan. Pics/Ashish Raje

Captain Aayush Shinde, 15, was in outstanding form and stole the thunder with a humongous knock of 419 not out as General Education Academy (Chembur) outplayed Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE (Vile Parle) to record a resounding 460-run victory in a third-round match of the boys under-16 MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at the Cross Maidan on Monday.

Aayush’s hurricane innings came from just 152 balls and was studded with 43 fours and 24 sixes. Ayush’s onslaught on the opposition bowlers resulted in 13 balls getting lost as they were hit over the boundary wall.

Speaking to mid-day, Aayush mentioned that this was his best knock in MSSA cricket. “I am thrilled to score my highest total in inter-school cricket. I enjoyed the pull shots to deep square-leg and scored most of my runs in that area. Last year, I scored over 700 runs and won the best batsman award. It was a perfect consolation reward for me and the team as we had lost the final to Swami Vivekanand School,” Aayush said.

Meanwhile, Dilip Vengsarkar, the former India and Mumbai captain was thrilled to learn last evening about Aayush’s knock. “Scoring 419 not out is an incredible achievement. And he has scored them against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE, a good side. I do remember his exploits in the Harris Shield last season and I wish Aayush all the best for more big-scoring,” Vengsarkar said when mid-day caught up with him at a function on Monday night.

Opting to bat, last year’s runner-up General Education Academy amassed a mammoth 648 for five from 45 overs. Aarya Karle scored 78, and Ishaan Pathak was unbeaten on 62.

In reply, Parle Tilak were dismissed for 182 in 39.4 overs. Opening batter Adheesh Tawde top-scored with 41 and Devarya Sawant contributed 34. Leg-spinner Virat Kanojia (three for 13), off-spinner Om Koli (three for 45), and off-spinner Harsh Nadkar (two for 20) were responsible for the wickets.

On an adjacent pitch, Don Bosco High School’s (Matunga) lanky leg-spinner Singit Arjun finished with impressive figures of seven for 23 from eight overs, which was the highlight of their 196-run win over Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi (Dadar) in another third-round match.

Electing to bat, Don Bosco were bowled out for a challenging total of 310 in 45 overs. Kedar Malusare (54) and Yash Jagtap (41) lifted the Don Bosco innings. Balmohan’s off-spinner Daksh Jadav claimed three for 50.

In reply, Balmohan Vidyamandir’s batsmen could not get going and were bowled out for a measly 114 in 25 overs.

With inputs from Clayton Murzello