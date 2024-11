Earlier, IRA Global School had posted 237-8 from their 42 overs. Lower-order batter Akshansh Singh scored an impressive 84 while Kanvesh Alimkar contributed a valuable 43

Aniket Satpute

Listen to this article Centurion Satpute shines for Chembur Karnataka HS x 00:00

Opener Aniket Satpute struck an unbeaten 108 to steer Chembur Karnataka High School (Chembur) to a seven-wicket win over IRA Global School (Dombivli) in a second-round match of the MSSA 128th Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament on Thursday. Chasing 238 for victory, the Chembur lads easily achieved their target, scoring 240-3 in 26 overs. Lavaib Sayyed (48) and Shreyash Gowari (37) were their top scorers.

