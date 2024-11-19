Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Stoinis lets it rip as Aus crush Pak for T20 series whitewash

Stoinis lets it rip as Aus crush Pak for T20 series whitewash

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Hobart
AP , PTI |

Top

Stoinis smacked five sixes and five fours as Australia raced to 118-3 in 11.2 overs. Fast bowlers Shah Afridi (1-43) and Haris Rauf (0-34) conceded 77 runs off their combined six overs

Stoinis lets it rip as Aus crush Pak for T20 series whitewash

Marcus Stoinis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Stoinis lets it rip as Aus crush Pak for T20 series whitewash
x
00:00

Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned 61 not out off 27 balls as Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 in the Twenty20I series with a seven-wicket victory in the final game on Monday.


Stoinis smacked five sixes and five fours as Australia raced to 118-3 in 11.2 overs. Fast bowlers Shah Afridi (1-43) and Haris Rauf (0-34) conceded 77 runs off their combined six overs. 


Also Read: Ex-NZ pacer Doug Bracewell served 1-month cocaine ban


Earlier, Pakistan lost nine wickets for 56 runs on the way to a meagre total of 117 in 18.1 overs despite Babar Azam (41)  scoring at a brisk pace in the Power play. Meanwhile, ex-pacer Aaqib Javed will remain Pakistan’s interim head coach. in limited-overs cricket till the Champions Trophy and will also continue in his role on the selection panel.

Brief scores
Pakistan 117 all out in 18.1 overs (B Azam 41; A Hardie 3-21) lost to Australia 118-3 in 11.2 overs (M Stoinis 61*) by seven wickets 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia pakistan t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK