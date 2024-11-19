Stoinis smacked five sixes and five fours as Australia raced to 118-3 in 11.2 overs. Fast bowlers Shah Afridi (1-43) and Haris Rauf (0-34) conceded 77 runs off their combined six overs

Marcus Stoinis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Stoinis lets it rip as Aus crush Pak for T20 series whitewash x 00:00

Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned 61 not out off 27 balls as Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 in the Twenty20I series with a seven-wicket victory in the final game on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stoinis smacked five sixes and five fours as Australia raced to 118-3 in 11.2 overs. Fast bowlers Shah Afridi (1-43) and Haris Rauf (0-34) conceded 77 runs off their combined six overs.

Also Read: Ex-NZ pacer Doug Bracewell served 1-month cocaine ban

Earlier, Pakistan lost nine wickets for 56 runs on the way to a meagre total of 117 in 18.1 overs despite Babar Azam (41) scoring at a brisk pace in the Power play. Meanwhile, ex-pacer Aaqib Javed will remain Pakistan’s interim head coach. in limited-overs cricket till the Champions Trophy and will also continue in his role on the selection panel.

Brief scores

Pakistan 117 all out in 18.1 overs (B Azam 41; A Hardie 3-21) lost to Australia 118-3 in 11.2 overs (M Stoinis 61*) by seven wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever