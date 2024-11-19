Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex NZ pacer Doug Bracewell served 1 month cocaine ban

Ex-NZ pacer Doug Bracewell served 1-month cocaine ban

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Wellington
AP , PTI |

Bracewell, 34,  who played 28 Tests tested positive after a domestic Twenty20 match between Central Districts and Wellington in January

Doug Bracewell

Ex-NZ pacer Doug Bracewell served 1-month cocaine ban
Former New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell tested positive for cocaine earlier this year and has since served a one-month ban. Details of the ban were made public for the first time Monday by the New Zealand Sport Integrity Commission. 


Also Read: Omkar Salvi named RCB bowling coach


Bracewell, 34,  who played 28 Tests tested positive after a domestic Twenty20 match between Central Districts and Wellington in January. He was named Player of the Match. The initial three-month ban imposed by the Commission was reduced to one month on the condition Bracewell completed a treatment program. The one-month ban was then backdated to April, meaning he can now return to cricket.


