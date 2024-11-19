He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23

Omkar Salvi

Listen to this article Omkar Salvi named RCB bowling coach x 00:00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the IPL franchise’s bowling coach. Salvi has in the past worked as assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Vettori to leave Perth Test duty for IPL auction

“Omkar Salvi, current head coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB’s Bowling Coach,” the franchise tweeted. He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever