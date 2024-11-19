Omkar Salvi named RCB bowling coach

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Bangalore
He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23

Omkar Salvi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the IPL franchise’s bowling coach. Salvi has in the past worked as assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders.


“Omkar Salvi, current head coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB’s Bowling Coach,” the franchise tweeted. He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23. 


