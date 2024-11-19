Breaking News
Vettori to leave Perth Test duty for IPL auction

Vettori to leave Perth Test duty for IPL auction

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Perth
IANS |

“We are very supportive of Dan’s role as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dan will complete final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction,” said a statement from the Australian team spokesperson

Daniel Vettori. Pic/PTI

Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori will leave the team during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India, starting on November 22 in Perth, to attend the IPL mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. 


Also Read: "I’ve learned a lot from Ash": Premier Australia spinner Nathan Lyon


“We are very supportive of Dan’s role as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dan will complete final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction,” said a statement from the Australian team spokesperson.


