Iyer to lead Mumbai as Shaw returns for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shreyas Iyer has been named Mumbai’s captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Prithvi Shaw returned to the 17-member squad, the Mumbai Cricket Association announced on Sunday.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be played from November 23 to December 15. Ajinkya Rahane, who led Mumbai in the first half of the Ranji Trophy season was also named in the squad. Shaw was previously sidelined due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

Mumbai T20 squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan

