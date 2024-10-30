Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai draw game vs Tripura, Patidar slams fifth fastest ton

Mumbai, who were reduced to 7-2 at close on Day Three on Monday, declared their second innings at 123 for 6 on Tuesday, setting their opponents a 272-run target

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

The Group A match between Mumbai and Tripura ended in a draw with the reigning champions earning three points by virtue of the first-innings lead.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who remained unbeaten on 48 off 90 balls, halted Mumbai’s slide after they were reduced to 44-5 at one stage. Tripura were 48 without loss at the end of day’s play.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar reignited his domestic season in stunning fashion, blasting the fifth fastest hundred in Ranji Trophy history in just 68 balls against Haryana. Patidar’s ton also lifted his team’s chances in their third-round clash in Indore.

Brief scores

Mumbai 450 & 123-6d (A Rahane 48*; A Sarkar 3-31, M Murasingh 2-11) draw against Tripura 302 & 48-0 (B Das 32, J Singh 16)

