Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy 2024 25 Mumbai draw game vs Tripura Patidar slams fifth fastest ton

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai draw game vs Tripura, Patidar slams fifth fastest ton

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  Aurangabad
Agencies |

Top

Mumbai, who were reduced to 7-2 at close on Day Three on Monday, declared their second innings at 123 for 6 on Tuesday, setting their opponents a 272-run target

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai draw game vs Tripura, Patidar slams fifth fastest ton

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai draw game vs Tripura, Patidar slams fifth fastest ton
x
00:00

The Group A match between Mumbai and Tripura ended in a draw with the reigning champions earning three points by virtue of the first-innings lead.


Mumbai, who were reduced to 7-2 at close on Day Three on Monday, declared their second innings at 123 for 6 on Tuesday, setting their opponents a 272-run target.


India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who remained unbeaten on 48 off 90 balls, halted Mumbai’s slide after they were reduced to 44-5 at one stage. Tripura were 48 without loss at the end of day’s play.


Also Read: From prodigal talent to fitness issues: Prithvi Shaw’s rise and falling apart

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar reignited his domestic season in stunning fashion, blasting the fifth fastest hundred in Ranji Trophy history in just 68 balls against Haryana. Patidar’s ton also lifted his team’s chances in their third-round clash in Indore.

Brief scores
Mumbai 450 & 123-6d (A Rahane 48*; A Sarkar 3-31, M Murasingh 2-11) draw against Tripura 302 & 48-0 (B Das 32, J Singh 16)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK