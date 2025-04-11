The incident took place on April 7 when the 30-year-old victim had hailed an autorickshaw to go to her relative's house in Sonarpada, the Tilaknagar police station official said

A police official on Thursday said that an autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a physically challenged woman in Dombivli in Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on April 7 when the 30-year-old victim had hailed an autorickshaw to go to her relative's house in Sonarpada, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

"The accused took a detour and went to an isolated spot in Mumbra, where he sexually assaulted the woman. After she informed kin, a case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of her mother. Faisal Khan was held from Diva after CCTV footage of the area was checked and the details of the vehicle were received," senior inspector Vijay Kadam said, reported PTI.

Khan's advocate Aniruddha Kulkarni said his client was innocent.

The Kalyan district and sessions court remanded Khan in four-day police custody, Kadam said.

Man arrested for 'sexually assaulting' 10-year-old girl

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in the Malvani area of the city, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver who lived in the same locality as the girl, was arrested on Tuesday, an official said.

He allegedly lured the girl to his house on several occasions in the last two months and sexually assaulted her, as per the complaint filed by her mother, reported PTI.

Malvani police have registered a First Information Report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to sexual assault, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The official said that further probe is ongoing.

Man rapes 10-year-old girl, slits her throat before throwing body from 6th floor; held

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man who slit her throat and threw her body from the bathroom window of his sixth-floor flat in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old man, identified as Asif Akbar Mansoori, was arrested for the crime that took place on Monday night in the 10-storey building at Samrat Nagar in the Mumbra area, they said.

The incident was reported at 11.48 pm on Monday to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, its chief Yasin Tadvi said.

(With inputs from PTI)