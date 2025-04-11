John Abraham flaunts a new personal record on his superbike

John Abraham stunned the cinegoers in 2004 when he clocked 300 kmph on his Hayabusa in ‘Dhoom’ almost 20 years ago.

John Abraham. Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor John Abraham stunned the cinegoers in 2004 when he clocked 300 kmph on his Hayabusa in ‘Dhoom’ almost 20 years ago. However, the thrilling speed was for the screen as he was chased by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the film.

This time, he has upped the ante with the latest addition in his biking den. John is passionate for superbikes, and has played a major role in shaping up the biking culture in India.

The actor, who was recently seen in ‘The Diplomat’, spoke with IANS, and shed light on the specifications of his new bike, the Aprilia RSV4 1100 factory.

John told IANS, “I have a 1100cc engine in my bike. It's a big cubic capacity motorcycle. It's got a B4 engine, and is very powerful”.

When asked if the bike is powered by a Turbocharger, a device that increases the pressure of the fuel–air mixture in the combustion chamber, the actor replied in negative.

He said, “I've upped the power to about 235bhp. That's very powerful for a motorcycle. The power to weight ratio is crazy. The bike has a top speed of about 360 kilometers an hour but I've done only 305 kmph”.

Earlier, John had told IANS that he was written off after his debut movie. But, it was his resilience that made him come back stronger.

He earlier told IANS, that he believes in working towards building his future, and doesn’t look back at his professional journey, that’s the reason he was able to look past his initial failure, and capitalise on what was ahead of him.

He said at the time, “You are as good as your last innings. So, you have to look in front. Of course, it's very important for the film trade to know, and the audience to know your filmography”.

“But, you as a person have to look in front. It’s for the audience to look at your filmography”, he added.

