Britain knock out defending champs Canada, enter semis

“I think every single day anything can happen. We’re just going to keep believing, keep trusting it, and just keep enjoying it. I think that’s really important. It’s worked so well for us so far,” she added
Emma Raducanu
Britain kept alive its hopes of winning the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time by defeating defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals in Malaga.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Sat-Chi return to action at China Masters
Katie Boulter clinched the 2-0 victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Leylah Fernandez after Emma Raducanu defeated Rebecca Marino 6-0, 7-5 in the first singles match of the tie. “I think we have got a great team. We’ve always got a great chance,” Boulter said.
“I think every single day anything can happen. We’re just going to keep believing, keep trusting it, and just keep enjoying it. I think that’s really important. It’s worked so well for us so far,” she added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever