Britain knock out defending champs Canada, enter semis

“I think every single day anything can happen. We’re just going to keep believing, keep trusting it, and just keep enjoying it. I think that’s really important. It’s worked so well for us so far,” she added

Emma Raducanu

Britain kept alive its hopes of winning the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time by defeating defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals in Malaga.

Katie Boulter clinched the 2-0 victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Leylah Fernandez after Emma Raducanu defeated Rebecca Marino 6-0, 7-5 in the first singles match of the tie. “I think we have got a great team. We’ve always got a great chance,” Boulter said.

