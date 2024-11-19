Breaking News
Britain knock out defending champs Canada, enter semis

19 November,2024
AP , PTI

Emma Raducanu

Britain kept alive its hopes of winning the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time by defeating defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals in Malaga.


Also Read: Sat-Chi return to action at China Masters


Katie Boulter clinched the 2-0 victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Leylah Fernandez after Emma Raducanu defeated Rebecca Marino 6-0, 7-5 in the first singles match of the tie. “I think we have got a great team. We’ve always got a great chance,” Boulter said. 


“I think every single day anything can happen. We’re just going to keep believing, keep trusting it, and just keep enjoying it. I think that’s really important. It’s worked so well for us so far,” she added.

