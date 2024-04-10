Breaking News
Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China
Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Changsha (China)
PTI |

Then, in the final match, the Indian doubles pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana G Thombare was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Hanyu Guo and Xiyu Wang

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian women’s tennis team suffered a 0-3 loss to China in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Wednesday.


Also Read: Aaron Cortes suspended till 2039 for match fixing


In the opening match, Sahaja Yamalapalli faced a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to 43rd-ranked Xinyu Wang. In the second match, Ankita Raina was thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by World No. 7 Quinwen Zheng, as the Indian failed to win a single game. Then, in the final match, the Indian doubles pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana G Thombare was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Hanyu Guo and Xiyu Wang.


