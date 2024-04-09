Breaking News
Playing on clay court gives me extra confidence: Sumit Nagal

Updated on: 10 April,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
IANS

Earlier, Nagal had become the first from India in 42 years after Ramesh Krishnan in 1982 to play in the opening round of the tournament

Playing on clay court gives me extra confidence: Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal said that he gets ‘extra confidence’ playing on the clay court. Nagal caused a big upset in the Monte Carlo Masters by beating World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in three sets in the first round of the event in France on Monday.


Nagal defeated Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to register the third-best win of his career by ranking of opponent. It was also his third win over a Top-50 player and 11th against a player in the Top 100 in the event being held at the French town near the border with Monaco. Earlier, Nagal had become the first from India in 42 years after Ramesh Krishnan in 1982 to play in the opening round of the tournament. 


“It’s my childhood. When I was young, I started playing tennis on clay when I was eight, nine. I didn’t get much clay when I moved to Canada, but I have been living in Germany for the past 10 years. Somehow, I fell in love with clay, I move well, it gives me extra confidence and I feel like clay gives me that,” Nagal told 
Tennis TV.


