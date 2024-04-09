Earlier, Nagal had become the first from India in 42 years after Ramesh Krishnan in 1982 to play in the opening round of the tournament

Sumit Nagal

Listen to this article Playing on clay court gives me extra confidence: Sumit Nagal x 00:00

Sumit Nagal said that he gets ‘extra confidence’ playing on the clay court. Nagal caused a big upset in the Monte Carlo Masters by beating World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in three sets in the first round of the event in France on Monday.

Nagal defeated Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to register the third-best win of his career by ranking of opponent. It was also his third win over a Top-50 player and 11th against a player in the Top 100 in the event being held at the French town near the border with Monaco. Earlier, Nagal had become the first from India in 42 years after Ramesh Krishnan in 1982 to play in the opening round of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s my childhood. When I was young, I started playing tennis on clay when I was eight, nine. I didn’t get much clay when I moved to Canada, but I have been living in Germany for the past 10 years. Somehow, I fell in love with clay, I move well, it gives me extra confidence and I feel like clay gives me that,” Nagal told

Tennis TV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever