Aaron Cortes suspended till 2039 for match fixing

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Cortes’s period of ineligibility began on March 27, 2024 and ends at midnight on March 26, 2039

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes has been banned for a period of 15 years after admitting to 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including contriving the outcome of events, accepting money to contrive the outcome of events, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.


Cortes’s period of ineligibility began on March 27, 2024 and ends at midnight on March 26, 2039. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

