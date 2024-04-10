Aaron Cortes suspended till 2039 for match fixing

Cortes’s period of ineligibility began on March 27, 2024 and ends at midnight on March 26, 2039

Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes has been banned for a period of 15 years after admitting to 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including contriving the outcome of events, accepting money to contrive the outcome of events, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

Cortes’s period of ineligibility began on March 27, 2024 and ends at midnight on March 26, 2039.

