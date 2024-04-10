“These wins validate the hard work I have put into my sport, the gateway to my enthusiasm for the sport,” said Anandi

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Anandi wins gold in U-17 girls and bronze in mixed gender category x 00:00

India’s 15-year-old Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar won a bronze medal in the mixed gender category and secured first place in the U-17 girls’ division in the Open Skiff EuroChallenge sailing event held in Italy which featured 130 competitors for U-15 and U-17 age groups.

Also Read: Wrestler Sarita headlines India’s challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition was held from April 5 to 7 at the Circolo Vela Arco on Garda Trentino and nearly 200 sailors from 10 countries participated in the competition, which serves as a prologue to the World Championship to be held from July 28 to August 2. “These wins validate the hard work I have put into my sport, the gateway to my enthusiasm for the sport,” said Anandi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever