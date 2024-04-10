Sindhu wins; Lakshya, Srikanth bow out

Sindhu had lost to her Malaysian opponent the last time they meet in Sudirman Cup though the Indian has a 4-1 record against her

PV Sindhu

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu survived some tense moments before progressing to the women’s singles second round but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who is desperately seeking to rediscover her form ahead of the Paris Olympics, almost blew away a five-point advantage in the decider before managing a gritty 18-21, 21-14, 21-19 win against World No. 33 Goh Jin Wei from Malaysia.

It was, however, a difficult day for Olympic-bound Sen, who lost 19-21, 15-21 to local favourite and top seed Shi Yu Qi, and Srikanth, who suffered a 14-21, 13-21 loss against Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the opening round.

Talented Priyanshu Rajawat was no match for eight-seeded Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, losing 9-21 13-21 in 39 minutes. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too went down 2-21, 11-21 to fourth seeded Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in women’s doubles opener to dash their faint Paris Olympics qualification hopes.

