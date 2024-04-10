Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu wins Lakshya Srikanth bow out
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sindhu wins; Lakshya, Srikanth bow out

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Ningbo (China)
PTI |

Top

Sindhu had lost to her Malaysian opponent the last time they meet in Sudirman Cup though the Indian has a 4-1 record against her

Sindhu wins; Lakshya, Srikanth bow out

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article
Sindhu wins; Lakshya, Srikanth bow out
x
00:00

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu survived some tense moments before progressing to the women’s singles second round but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Wednesday.


Sindhu, who is desperately seeking to rediscover her form ahead of the Paris Olympics, almost blew away a five-point advantage in the decider before managing a gritty 18-21, 21-14, 21-19 win against World No. 33 Goh Jin Wei from Malaysia. 


Also Read: Gukesh in joint lead!


Sindhu had lost to her Malaysian opponent the last time they meet in Sudirman Cup though the Indian has a 4-1 record against her. 

an has a flawless 5-0 record. It was, however, a difficult day for Olympic-bound Sen, who lost 19-21, 15-21 to local favourite and top seed Shi Yu Qi, and Srikanth, who suffered a 14-21, 13-21 loss against Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in the opening round.

Talented Priyanshu Rajawat was no match for eight-seeded Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, losing 9-21 13-21 in 39 minutes. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too went down 2-21, 11-21 to fourth seeded Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in women’s doubles opener to dash their faint Paris Olympics qualification hopes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu kidambi srikanth Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK