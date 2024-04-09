Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu Co face tough medal hunt
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sindhu & Co face tough medal hunt

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Ningbo (China)
PTI |

Top

The fact that it is the last major event to award Olympic qualification ranking points adds another layer to the competition, which will see some high-octane battles between the top shuttlers this week

Sindhu & Co face tough medal hunt

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sindhu & Co face tough medal hunt
x
00:00

Star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, will face a tough test against some of the world’s best when they begin their medal hunt at the Badminton Asia Championships which will start with the qualifiers here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Indian-American Bhatia wins Texas Open; books Augusta Masters spot


The last-minute withdrawal of World No. 1 pair and defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty might have taken a bit of sheen away, but it will put the onus on the singles stars to put their hands up during the continental individual championships.


The fact that it is the last major event to award Olympic qualification ranking points adds another layer to the competition, which will see some high-octane battles between the top shuttlers this week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu badminton sports news sports Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK