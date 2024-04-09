Sindhu & Co face tough medal hunt

The fact that it is the last major event to award Olympic qualification ranking points adds another layer to the competition, which will see some high-octane battles between the top shuttlers this week

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, will face a tough test against some of the world’s best when they begin their medal hunt at the Badminton Asia Championships which will start with the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The last-minute withdrawal of World No. 1 pair and defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty might have taken a bit of sheen away, but it will put the onus on the singles stars to put their hands up during the continental individual championships.

