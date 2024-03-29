Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Madrid Masters Sindhu storms into quarters
<< Back to Elections 2024

Madrid Masters: Sindhu storms into quarters

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI |

Top

It was a smooth performance from Sindhu as she was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier, ranked World No. 63, resulting in a 21-14, 21-12 win

Madrid Masters: Sindhu storms into quarters

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Madrid Masters: Sindhu storms into quarters
x
00:00

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continued her impressive run at the Madrid Spain Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals with a comfortable straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun here on Thursday.


It was a smooth performance from Sindhu as she was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier, ranked World No. 63, resulting in a 21-14, 21-12 win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu badminton sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK