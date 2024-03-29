Madrid Masters: Sindhu storms into quarters

It was a smooth performance from Sindhu as she was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier, ranked World No. 63, resulting in a 21-14, 21-12 win

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continued her impressive run at the Madrid Spain Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals with a comfortable straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun here on Thursday.

It was a smooth performance from Sindhu as she was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier, ranked World No. 63, resulting in a 21-14, 21-12 win.

