Indian American Bhatia wins Texas Open books Augusta Masters spot
Indian-American Bhatia wins Texas Open; books Augusta Masters spot

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  San Antonio
PTI |

The win gets Bhatia into the Masters, a wish and promise he had made to his mother years ago. “Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome,” Bhatia said

Akshay Bhatia with the winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff to script a dramatic win at the Valero Texas Open and earn a spot at next week’s Augusta Masters, which will be his first appearance in a Major.


It was virtually the last spot left at the Augusta Masters and Bhatia claimed it after staving off a serious challenge from Denny McCarthy, who birdied eight of the last nine holes at the TPC San Antonio here.


The win gets Bhatia into the Masters, a wish and promise he had made to his mother years ago. “Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome,” Bhatia said.

“It’s hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom’s birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters.”

The 22-year-old Bhatia (67), who started the day four shots ahead, went six clear before a stunning back-nine rally by McCarthy saw the two players tied at 20-under after 72 holes.

Bhatia then produced a 12-foot birdie to force a playoff and made birdie on the first extra hole to register an impressive wire-to-wire victory.

