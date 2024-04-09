Indian-American Bhatia wins Texas Open; books Augusta Masters spot

The win gets Bhatia into the Masters, a wish and promise he had made to his mother years ago. “Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome,” Bhatia said

Akshay Bhatia with the winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff to script a dramatic win at the Valero Texas Open and earn a spot at next week’s Augusta Masters, which will be his first appearance in a Major.

It was virtually the last spot left at the Augusta Masters and Bhatia claimed it after staving off a serious challenge from Denny McCarthy, who birdied eight of the last nine holes at the TPC San Antonio here.

"It's hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom's birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters."

“It’s hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom’s birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters.”

The 22-year-old Bhatia (67), who started the day four shots ahead, went six clear before a stunning back-nine rally by McCarthy saw the two players tied at 20-under after 72 holes.

Bhatia then produced a 12-foot birdie to force a playoff and made birdie on the first extra hole to register an impressive wire-to-wire victory.

