It’s Hyd and Shikh

With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on four points each from two wins and losses apiece, tonight’s clash will decide who rises in the table

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan gestures during their game against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow last month. Pic/AFP

An inconsistent Punjab Kings will hope to come out with an attacking display to match the ultra-aggressive approach of Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two teams clash in a mid-table battle in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Both SRH and PBKS have two wins and two losses from their four matches to be tied with two other teams in the middle with four points and they will be desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam first.

While SRH have been unpredictable sometimes they have displayed their might with the bat with their top-order firing on all cylinders on most occasions. But the same cannot be said about the Kings.

SRH’s record total

SRH recorded the highest team total in the history of the IPL en route their win over Mumbai Indians, while they also notched up a convincing six-wicket win over reigning champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram have consistently taken the attack to the opposition bowlers, providing the team with blistering starts. PBKS too have plenty of big-hitting potential with their batting line-up boosting off Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone. But apart from the skipper, none has been able to consistently put up a show so far.

Punjab will hope that their Indian players—Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma—step up just like Shashank Singh, who pulled off a jailbreak in their last match against Gujarat Titans with his highest ever T20 score—61 runs from 29 balls. Both the teams are coming into the match after a win and it could well be a battle of the Powerplay when they face off at the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, which will host only its second IPL game on Tuesday.

Bowlers struggling

Bowling department remains a concern for both teams. While Punjab has struggled at the death overs, Sunrisers faltered with the new ball. Pacer Kagiso Rabada emerged as their best bowler with six wickets, but inconsistencies of the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel is a concern. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has also been expensive.

