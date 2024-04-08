"We, as players, always want our fans to be the loudest. And Punjab fans already have it in their blood to be vocal and expressive at all times. So, we are delighted to return to our home crowd and cannot wait to meet with everyone who comes out to cheer for us at the stadium," Dhawan said as quoted from a press release by PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Shikhar Dhawan expects crowd to be at their loudest ahead of SRH clash x 00:00

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan wants the stadium filled and expects the home crowd to be at their loudest ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After securing a victory against Gujarat Titans in their home ground, PBKS have pulled their socks up for their next match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Shashank Singh played a heroic knock of 61 not out in 29 deliveries including 6 fours and 4 sixes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhawan and head of cricket development, Sanjay Bangar expressed their excitement ahead of returning to their home stadium.

Also Read: Scrutiny intensifies over KL Rahul's protracted struggle with bat

"We, as players, always want our fans to be the loudest. And Punjab fans already have it in their blood to be vocal and expressive at all times. So, we are delighted to return to our home crowd and cannot wait to meet with everyone who comes out to cheer for us at the stadium," Dhawan said as quoted from a press release by PBKS.

Bangar further added that the side will work even harder to ensure that home crowd expectations are met.

"We are always aware that our fans want the best from us at all times. Whenever we are playing at home, our fans always have it in them to be the loudest and their constant support always inspires us to leave no stone unturned to get the desired results. So, I urge all the fans to fill up the stands to the brim once again on Tuesday, and help us add another win to our results and maintain our 100 per cent home record," Bangar said.

This season the PBKS journey began with a stunning win over the Delhi Capitals in front of the home crowd. They suffered two consecutive defeats but bounced back against GT to make it two wins out of four.

(With ANI Inputs)