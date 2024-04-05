Breaking News
IPL 2024 | 'Tu bass apna game khel,' Shikhar Dhawan tells Shashank Singh

Updated on: 05 April,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

In the IPL 2024 match, while chasing humongous 200 runs against Gujarat Titans, Punjab's batting lineup collapsed as they lost the wicket of their captain Dhawan on just one run. Shashank's 61 was an outstanding batting effort to guide Punjab to the victory, but Ashutosh Sharma's fiery cameo of 31 runs in 17 deliveries can't be left unseen

Shashank Singh (Pic: Punjab Kings)

Listen to this article
Shashank Singh impressed everyone with his extraordinary shots when Punjab Kings won the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans. Facing just 29 deliveries, the right-hander scored 61 runs which included 6 fours and 4 sixes.


While chasing the target of 200 runs set by Gujarat Titans, Punjab lost wickets of their top-order batting lineup in a quick session. When asked about the mindset he had when he entered the ground and faced bowlers like Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, Shashank told Mid-Day, "Obviously they have a quality bowling lineup, but at the end of the day it's not about the bowlers you face, but the balls you play. I just thought about the balls and played accordingly."


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Shashank Singh: From accidental buy to a match-winner!


During the interview, Shashank also mentioned that the Punjab Kings' staff and skipper Shikhar Dhawan supported him a lot. "Dhawan told me 'Tu bass apna game khel...humlog hai tere piche (You just play your game, we got your back)'," said Singh.

The 32-year-old Shashank added, "It really takes a lot to let a domestic player play the first game of the tournament."

The PBKS' first IPL 2024 match was against Delhi Capitals. In that game, the right-hander lost his wicket on a duck.

During the first innings of the match, GT captain and opening batsman Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs but was overshadowed by Shashank's heroics later in the match.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match, while chasing humongous 200 runs against Gujarat Titans, Punjab's batting lineup collapsed as they lost the wicket of their captain Dhawan on just one run. Despite losing wickets, Prabsimran Singh sighed in relief but soon lost his wicket in Noor Ahmad's over.

Shashank's 61 was an outstanding batting effort to guide Punjab to the victory, but Ashutosh Sharma's fiery cameo of 31 runs in 17 deliveries can't be left unseen. Ashutosh playing his first IPL 2024 game smashed 3 fours and 1 six. During his knock, he displayed some innovative shots.

When asked about Ashutosh Sharma's favourite batsman, he said, "I like Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell a lot."

Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets for 32 runs and other GT bowlers registered one wicket each to their name.

