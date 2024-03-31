Must improve fielding: PBKS skipper Dhawan

If we drop chances, it takes the momentum away and brings down the energy

Shikhar Dhawan

After a 21-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said his side will look to implement their plans better. “We’ve to improve our fielding and start taking important catches.

If we drop chances, it takes the momentum away and brings down the energy. We need to come up with better plans and more importantly, implement them effectively. We are close, but need to do ten per cent more,” Dhawan said.

