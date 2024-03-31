Breaking News
Must improve fielding: PBKS skipper Dhawan

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

If we drop chances, it takes the momentum away and brings down the energy

Must improve fielding: PBKS skipper Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

After a 21-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said his side will look to implement their plans better. “We’ve to improve our fielding and start taking important catches.


Also Read: From injury to IPL glory: LSG pacer Mayank’s speed run


If we drop chances, it takes the momentum away and brings down the energy. We need to come up with better plans and more importantly, implement them effectively. We are close, but need to do ten per cent more,” Dhawan said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings shikhar dhawan IPL 2024 sports news cricket news
