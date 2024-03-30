The IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RCB saw Punjab getting a decent start from skipper Dhawan who scored 45 runs before being dismissed. Later in second innings of match despite the stellar performance from Harpreet Brar, Punjab fell short of 13 runs to secure victory against Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik's heroics took Bengaluru home

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants x 00:00

The IPL 2024 has completed its first 10 matches and the excitement in fans is to the sky level. The cash-rich league moves towards its next game in which Punjab Kings will clash with Lucknow Super Giants in their backyard at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. After facing defeat in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab has pulled the socks to face KL Rahul-led Lucknow. Shikhar Dhawan and co. will look to get back on the winning tracks.

The IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RCB saw Punjab getting a decent start from skipper Dhawan who scored 45 runs before being dismissed. The vital knocks from Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and a fiery cameo from Shashank Singh helped the side post 176 on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the second innings of the match despite the stellar performance from Harpreet Brar, Punjab fell short of 13 runs to secure a victory against Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik's heroics took Bengaluru home.

Also Read: IPL 2024: KL Rahul and co. to take on Punjab at Ekana

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand did not have a much positive start to their IPL 2024 campaign. They lost their opening clash against Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson's 82 and Riyan Parag's 43 made RR put 193 after completing 20 overs. Despite KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran's stellar contributions with the bat, LSG failed to achieve the target.

So far, LSG and PBKS have faced each other in three matches in IPL history out of which Lucknow have won two matches and Punjab has come victorious on one occasion. In their previous encounter against PBKS, Lucknow posted an imposing total of 257 runs, handing them a defeat by a margin of 56 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

(With ANI Inputs)