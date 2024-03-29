IPL 2024: KL Rahul and co. to take on Punjab at Ekana

Lucknow Super Giants bank of skipper Rahul’s form and fitness as they eye maiden victory of the season when they take on Punjab Kings at Ekana Stadium today

LSG skipper KL Rahul during his 58 v RR at Jaipur last Sunday. Pic/AFP

It will be a 3D test for KL Rahul—as batter, wicketkeeper and captain—when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game at the Ekana Stadium here today. Rahul showed no apparent discomfort when he led LSG in their opening game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. His form and fitness looked fine.

His only drawback was that his team lost the game despite a fine half-century by the skipper himself. It was quite surprising to see Rahul don the wicketkeeping gloves when reportedly the BCCI’s medical team had advised him not to, in the initial part of the tournament. It seems he is confident about his fitness and has straightaway decided to stake a claim in India’s T20 World Cup squad as ’keeper-batter, a role he had performed well in last year’s 50-over World Cup held in India.

‘KL is an outstanding player’

LSG head coach Justin Langer on Friday said it’s a privilege to have a player like Rahul in the team, “KL is an outstanding player. There is a reason why he has been such a success for India. I am blessed to have him in the team, as an opening batsman, wicketkeeper and captain. He is so calm. People talk to me about his [poor] strike-rate. But I am not losing my sleep over that. Like I said, LSG are blessed to have him at the help.”

Punjab Kings’s skipper Shikhar Dhawan

LSG have two world-class wicketkeeper-batters in the team—Quinton de Kock of South Africa and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies. Both played as pure batters in the first match at Jaipur. This trend is going to continue with Rahul determined to keep wickets right through the tournament.

Of course, players’ fitness is just one aspect of LSG’s campaign this season. The bigger one is to get on the points table as soon as possible and remain in contention for a berth in the playoffs, which they had done in their first two years in the IPL. Form of the top order too was a concern in the Jaipur match with De Kock, Devdutt Padikkal and Ayush Badoni failing to come good. It was only Rahul and Pooran (68), who kept the team in the hunt, but their efforts were not enough as LSG fell short by 20 runs.

The failure of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also hurt the team’s cause. The LSG team management would be tempted to hand a debut to pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who had helped West Indies register a sensational win in the Brisbane Test a couple of months ago. The dilemma would be that could weaken the batting if Stoinis is benched. The other option is to keep Naveen-ul-Haq out. But then, he had bowled very well against RR. Whatever combination LSG finally decide on, Punjab are not going to be easy meat. The latter had defeated Delhi Capitals in their first game, but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bangalore.

Ekana pitch in focus

Also in focus would be the pitch at the Ekana Stadium, which faced a lot of criticism during last year’s IPL for being too low and slow on which it was difficult to get large scores. But the whole square was relaid before the World Cup and the wickets played well during the five 50-over World Cup games staged here. Hopefully, the pitches will be sporting and the local fans will witness exciting cricket in the seven IPL games to be played here.