IPL 2024 | LSG vs RR: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss and elects to bat first

So far, both teams have clashed against each other in three matches out of which Lucknow has come victorious on just one occasion and Rajasthan has won two matches

KL Rahul, Sanju Samson (Pic: LSG/RR)

The IPL 2024 match number four between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals

The IPL 2024 match number four between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals is underway at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR captain Sanju Samon won the toss and elected to bat first against LSG.

So far, both teams have clashed against each other in three matches out of which Lucknow has come victorious on just one occasion and Rajasthan has won the remaining two games.

In IPL 2024, KL Rahul will be returning after an injury. The veteran will be eyeing to score as many runs as possible to boost his chances for the selection squad of India's T20 World Cup 2024.

West Indies pacer spearhead Shamar Joseph is also added to the LSG squad as the replacement for English pacer Mark Wood. The England Cricket Board pulled out their pacer to manage the workload for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the most-eyed player from the match. The youngster is at his absolute best. He was the highest run-scorer during the recently concluded India vs England Test series. RR will highly rely on Jaiswal to deliver crucial knocks throughout the IPL 2024.

Also, India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024. The spinner recently achieved the feat of completing 500 test wickets.

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni.



Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.