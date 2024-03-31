Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > From injury to IPL glory LSG pacer Mayanks speed run
<< Back to Elections 2024

From injury to IPL glory: LSG pacer Mayank’s speed run

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Santosh Suri |

Top

He bowled 24 balls in the game at an impressive average speed of 148 kmph—the quickest delivery clocking 155.8 kmph.

From injury to IPL glory: LSG pacer Mayank’s speed run

LSG’s Mayank Yadav (right) celebrates the dismissal of Punjab’s Jitesh Sharma with teammate Ravi Bishnoi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
From injury to IPL glory: LSG pacer Mayank’s speed run
x
00:00

A 21-year-old hurling a cricket ball consistently over 150 kmph is a sight to behold. It excites fans and connoisseurs alike. The bowler in focus is Lucknow Super Giants’s Mayank Yadav, who made an impressive debut to help the home team register a convincing 21-run win over Punjab Kings and bagged the Player of the Match award in his first IPL outing. Besides the speed that caught the eye, the way he troubled batters of the caliber of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan with bounce on supposedly batting-friendly Ekana Stadium pitch was special. He bowled 24 balls in the game at an impressive average speed of 148 kmph—the quickest delivery clocking 155.8 kmph.


Also Read: Warner, Pant fifties carry DC to 191-5 against CSK


The Delhi-born paceman’s brief journey from club cricket to IPL glory has been dramatic. In the two years that he has played the game at a competitive level, he has had more downs than ups, including an injury last season that delayed his IPL debut. He has worked hard on his fitness thereafter with the Sonnet Club in Delhi and made a comeback. After doing well in club cricket, Mayank was summoned as a net bowler by the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. He was picked by LSG in 2021, but made his debut only on Saturday. He immediately showed his prowess, claiming three wickets to turn the game on its head. Chasing 200 for victory, Punjab were cruising at 101 without loss in 11 overs, when Mayank set the stage alight for a come-from-behind win for LSG.


Mayank has played just one Ranji match (in 2022) and a few white-ball domestic games for Delhi in the last two seasons but has suffered injuries thrice, keeping him out for most of last season, including the IPL. “In two years, I have suffered three major injuries. I missed the IPL last year due to injury and missed the Ranji Trophy this year. I need to work on my fitness so that I can play to my potential,” Mayank said after his match-winning performance.

Punjab Kings Head of Cricket Development, Sanjay Bangar, was all praise for Mayank. “Not everybody possesses the pace he [Mayank] has. [He was] very impressive, his action is pretty good and he hits those lengths well. He has a wonderful run-up as well. A lovely talent, that’s what IPL showcases. Great to see a young bowler unearth himself tonight,” Bangar said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings IPL 2024 indian premier league sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK