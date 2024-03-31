Warner, Pant fifties carry DC to 191-5 against CSK

At the time of going to press, CSK were 32-2 in six overs.

DC’s David Warner celebrates his half-century against CSK in Vizag yesterday. Pic/PTI

Comeback man Rishabh Pant announced his arrival with a superb fifty after opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided the foundation as Delhi Capitals posted a competitive 191 for 5 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL game here on Sunday. At the time of going to press, CSK were 32-2 in six overs.

Opting to bat, Warner and Shaw shared a 93-run opening stand but the highlight of the day was Pant’s 32-ball 51, which gave them the impetus in the end. Pant, who came into the tournament after recovering from a life-threatening road mishap in December 2022, belted four boundaries and three maximums for his first fifty in 15 months.

Warner slammed five boundaries and three maximums during his 35-ball 52, his 110th T20 fifty, which equalled Chris Gayle’s record of most fifty-plus scores in T20s. Playing his first game this season, Shaw, reminded everyone of his boundary-hitting skills, smashing two sixes and four fours in his 27-ball 43.

