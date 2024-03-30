CSK bought the services of uncapped Sameer Rizvi for 8.40 crore. The two sixes in his first IPL 2024 innings against Punjab Kings showed why the Chennai-based franchise was desperate to buy him. The inclusion of Shaw will add much more solidity to DC's batting lineup. But the question is Mustafizur Rahman's clever deliveries

Pritvi Shaw, Chennai Super Kings (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: DC needs Prithvi Shaw's inclusion to strengthen their batting against CSK x 00:00

Delhi Capitals will be looking to strengthen their batting line-up by bringing flamboyant Prithvi Shaw into the playing XI during the IPL 2024 encounter against Chennai Super Kings. The Delhiites are yet to win a game in the IPL 2024.

In T20 format, reputations do go for a toss but DC in their last four meetings haven't been able to get past CSK and the margins of defeat 91, 27 and 77 runs respectively paint a sorry picture. These three meetings should also consider that DC was missing the services of their star player Rishabh Pant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence a win against CSK would be considered as a big upset in the tournament.

If CSK once again looks like a team to beat with all its bases nicely covered, it has been quite the opposite for the Ricky Ponting-coached Capitals, which has been outplayed in both departments of the game.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Shah Afridi likely to quit T20 captaincy

DC's co-owners GMR and JSW have been completely messing up the team composition at the auction table itself for some years and there is hardly anything that Ponting or Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly could do with domestic talent that lacks quality.

CSK bought the services of uncapped Sameer Rizvi for 8.40 crore. The two sixes in his first IPL 2024 innings against Punjab Kings showed why the Chennai-based franchise was desperate to buy him.

The gulf between domestic cricket and IPL once again became evident with Ricky Bhui, the highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 902 runs in the just concluded season.

That Bhui is out-of-depth at this level was cruelly exposed by young South African paceman Nandre Burger of Rajasthan Royals. How he set up with a fast full delivery to peg Bhui on the backfoot and then a well-directed bouncer that was aimed for his skull left the burly Andhra captain both scared and scarred.

Prithvi Shaw who has made a comeback to competitive cricket in the second half of the Ranji Trophy, might not fit for Ricky Ponting and DC's support staff fitness standards.

Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR's aggressive hitting reveals lack of variety in RCB bowling

There is too much on the plate of David Warner, who is well past his prime and skipper Rishabh Pant, who will take some time to find his groove. Mitchell Marsh's time with DC for the past two seasons can't exactly be termed consistent and the presence of Shaw will indeed add some muscle to DC's batting against an attack comprising Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Ravindra Jadeja.

Add to it, Daryl Mitchell's seam-up stuff and Rachin Ravindra, whose bowling potential hasn't yet been unlocked by CSK's 'spiritual captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

If the side brings Shaw into the playing XI, they can send Marsh to bat at number three. The inclusion of Shaw will add much more solidity to DC's batting lineup. But the question is Mustafizur Rahman's clever deliveries. He has a variety of cutters to make life miserable for the batters.

The problem with DC is the lack of quality power hitters among domestic talents in case Pant fails to fire and also there isn't much difference between Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs, both of whom take time before going for the jugular.

Similarly, DC's death bowling is one of concern and save Axar Patel, whose economy rate is less than six in two games, none of the other bowlers have gone for anything less than 7.50 per over.

Anrich Nortje couldn't hit the right length in the Royals game where DC lost it in the last five overs of their bowling innings. DC would need Ishant Sharma to come back as he could have some questions for Rachin Ravindra, who has started the tournament in imperious fashion.

Shivam Dube's pyrotechnics will meet its match in Kuldeep Yadav's guile and that will be one battle that cricket lovers will be waiting for.

IPL 2024 Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara and Shai Hope.

(With PTI Inputs)