IPL 2024: KKR's aggressive hitting reveals lack of variety in RCB bowling

Three matches would be too short to judge Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign in the IPL 2024, but the lack of variety that has been on show from the bowlers might just be staring at a long, tiring IPL season this year.

The IPL 2024 match number 10 between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders offered the latest and the largest footprint of this particular weakness as the RCB bowlers failed to check a set of free-hitting batters while defending 183.

The immediate defence will be to project the presence of dew and an improved M Chinnaswamy pitch during the second innings. But a deep dive will give a different picture.

While defending a total of 183 runs, RCB bowlers did not make much out of the chances. Mohammed Siraj's overs helped Kolkata accumulate 18 runs in the first over, thanks to Phil Salt. The Englishman smashed 2 sixes and a four in Siraj's over.

On the other hand, Alzarri Joseph who came into attack for the third over was beaten by Sunil Narine. A length ball on leg-stump was dispatched for a six-over long-on and two balls later a short-pitched delivery was sent in the same direction for a maximum. These are the balls that will be punished at this level dew or no dew, whether it is easy pitch or tough pitch.

There was an exception in Vysakh Vijayakumar who used knuckle balls and pace-off deliveries to good effect to return with excellent figures of 1/23, but the more experienced names were reluctant to bring in those variations at least consistently.

"The second innings was slightly better to bat because the ball came on to the bat a bit quicker because of the dew. I was trying to use hard-length balls and short balls banged into the pitch to contain batters," Vijaykumar said in the post-match press conference.

"But it was still gripping from both the ends. We did try to mix it up but they (KKR batters) got away with it." There's some truth in his words. The stats show that KKR bowlers used 22 balls under 120 kmph and conceded just 20 runs off them to pick up three wickets.

Meanwhile, the RCB bowlers bowled 19 balls under 120 kmph, but gave away 40 runs and could bag only a wicket. The primary reason for this contrast was the areas where the KKR and RCB bowlers pitched their slower balls as the latter set landed those deliveries predominantly well outside the off-stump or on the leg-side for comfortable pick-ups for batters.

Rcb speedsters Siraj, Joseph and Yash Dayal conceded 126 runs in nine overs where the Kokkata's pacers Mitchell Starc, Harshir Rana and Andre Russell were smashed for 115 runs in 12 overs which also included four wickets.

The win against RCB also tells us that the Riders were well prepared for the pitch and the bowlers. "The far end (from Vijayakumar was bowling) was still tricky. But the other end (the media box side) certainly got better and the communication was to target the bowlers from there," said KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who made a 30-ball 50.

The Bengaluru side did not have many bowling options in the spin department that could lead them to secure wickets.

"We've tried (Glenn) Maxwell. Finger spinners are effective here but today there wasn't much spin. With KKR having a left-right combination, spinners can find it tricky," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said. "We needed a wrist-spinner who could turn it both ways."

They had two excellent options Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga but chose to let go both of them, and cricket often is unforgiving to such callous decisions.

