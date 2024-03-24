IPL 2024: Russell, Salt put on stunning show with bat, takes KKR to 208 vs SRH

The burly Jamaican added 81 off just 33 deliveries with Rinku Singh for the seventh wicket after Phil Salt and Ramandeep Singh had stemmed the rot with a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket

KKR’s Andre Russell during his unbeaten 64 against SRH in Kolkata on Saturday. Pic/AFP; (right) Phil Salt. Pic/PTI

Andre Russell muscled his way to an unbeaten 64 off 25 deliveries to lend the finishing touches to a fine recovery act as Kolkata Knight Riders set Sunrisers Hyderabad a mammoth target of 209 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

At the time of going to press, SRH were 67-1 in seven overs.

The burly Jamaican added 81 off just 33 deliveries with Rinku Singh for the seventh wicket after Phil Salt and Ramandeep Singh had stemmed the rot with a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Salt, a replacement for countryman Jason Roy, was preferred over Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the hard-hitting English opener scored a 40-ball 54 before being caught on the mid-wicket boundary. At 119 for six in the 14th over, in walked Russell and ensured the hunter was soon the hunted. He hit seven towering sixes and three boundaries in a breathtaking counterattack.

Salt, the No. 2 batsman on the ICC T20 rankings, had presented an ominous note in the very second over by hoisting Marco Jansen for three sixes. It was also the over that had KKR opening a window of opportunity for Sunrisers when Sunil Narine ran himself out in the most casual manner.

Salt was thereafter denied the freedom to cut loose as wickets tumbled at the other end to peg back the momentum. That was till Ramandeep Singh, making his debut for the Knights, joined him for a rollicking partnership.

The partnership was broken when Ramandeep, who had raced to a 17-ball 35, was caught at short extra-cover by Mayank Markande. But, the real show was to begin soon. Rinku Singh did well to keep Russell company with a compact innings of 23 off 15.