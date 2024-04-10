Wrestler Sarita headlines India’s challenge

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
PTI |

It was decided during the March 21 trials that winners in 17 Olympic weight categories will attempt to qualify for the Paris Games during the Asian Qualifiers in Bishkek from April 19, while the runners-up will be given the opportunity to compete in the Asian Championships

Representational image. Pic/iStock

With India’s star wrestlers not in contention, the country’s next-generation players will look to prove themselves on the big stage, even as the accomplished Sarita Mor will also be closely watched when the Asian Championships begin here on Thursday.


Also Read: Sindhu wins; Lakshya, Srikanth bow out


It was decided during the March 21 trials that winners in 17 Olympic weight categories will attempt to qualify for the Paris Games during the Asian Qualifiers in Bishkek from April 19, while the runners-up will be given the opportunity to compete in the Asian Championships.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wrestling sports news Sports Update
