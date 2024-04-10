Wrestler Sarita headlines India’s challenge

It was decided during the March 21 trials that winners in 17 Olympic weight categories will attempt to qualify for the Paris Games during the Asian Qualifiers in Bishkek from April 19, while the runners-up will be given the opportunity to compete in the Asian Championships

Representational image. Pic/iStock

With India’s star wrestlers not in contention, the country’s next-generation players will look to prove themselves on the big stage, even as the accomplished Sarita Mor will also be closely watched when the Asian Championships begin here on Thursday.

