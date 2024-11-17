Uruguay claim dramatic late win over Colombia

The crowd at the historic Estadio Centenario went wild as Uruguay claimed the three points and some revenge for their bad-tempered loss to Colombia in the Copa America semi-finals in July

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte grabbed a dramatic last-gasp winner as Uruguay ended a five-match winless streak with a thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia in South American World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay looked set for a 2-1 win until Colombia levelled through Andres Gomez in the sixth minute of stoppage time. But once the celebrations were over — Uruguay pumped the ball into the box and the ball fell to the Manchester United midfielder Ugarte and the substitute buried the chance for his first international goal.

The win moves them above Colombia, on goal difference, into second place behind leaders Argentina. Colombia took the lead in the 31st minute with a clever free-kick from Juan Fernando Quintero. Uruguay drew level in the 57th minute via an own goal.

