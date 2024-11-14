Breaking News
PM Modi's rally in Mumbai: Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists
Infant being sold rescued by cops in Thane, four including child's mother held
Amid bag checking row, Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maharashtra-Goa border
EOW books developer over Rs 55-crore fraud in redevelopment project in Mumbai
Fishmonger killed, body dismembered and disposed, minor girl's brother held
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > France Italy Portugal target quarters

France, Italy, Portugal target quarters

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The Paris fixture take places a week after clashes in Amsterdam around a match between Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch team Ajax

France, Italy, Portugal target quarters

Representation pic

Listen to this article
France, Italy, Portugal target quarters
x
00:00

France, Italy and Portugal lead the teams attempting to secure a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, while England’s promotion hopes have been hit by a series of withdrawals.


With European champions Spain and Germany already qualified for the last eight, six spots are still to be filled going into the final two rounds of group matches over the next week. Unbeaten Italy and Portugal require just a point to advance, while France are well positioned too ahead of the visit of Israel on Thursday — a game that will be played surrounded by a large police presence. The Paris fixture take places a week after clashes in Amsterdam around a match between Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch team Ajax. 


Also Read: Dont fret, just reset, says Brett


Kylian Mbappe is again missing from the France squad, with coach Didier Deschamps insisting the absence of the Real Madrid superstar “is for the best”. Italy go to Belgium first knowing that anything but defeat guarantees Luciano Spalletti’s side a quarter-final berth. Portugal host Poland and then travel to Croatia in Group A1.

England must beat Greece in Athens to stay in contention for promotion back to the top tier. Greece are the only nation with a perfect record in League B and won 2-1 at Wembley last month. Lee Carsley will oversee his final two fixtures as interim England boss before handing the reins to Thomas Tuchel, but he will be without Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

france italy portugal uefa champions league Kylian Mbappe sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK