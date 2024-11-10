Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Vinicius nets hat trick as Real Madrid crush Osasuna 4 0

Vinicius nets hat-trick as Real Madrid crush Osasuna 4-0

Updated on: 11 November,2024 06:37 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP

Hammered by Barcelona in a league Clasico and then outplayed by AC Milan in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side badly needed this confidence-boosting victory at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius nets hat-trick as Real Madrid crush Osasuna 4-0

Real’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring v Osasuna. Pic/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid bounce back from two consecutive home defeats with a 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. 


Hammered by Barcelona in a league Clasico and then outplayed by AC Milan in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side badly needed this confidence-boosting victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.


The Spanish and European champions thrashed Osasuna thanks to Vinicius’ treble, while Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season for Los Blancos. However Madrid’s superstar striker Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net again and has scored one goal in his last seven matches. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

