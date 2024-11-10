Vinicius nets hat-trick as Real Madrid crush Osasuna 4-0

Hammered by Barcelona in a league Clasico and then outplayed by AC Milan in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side badly needed this confidence-boosting victory at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring v Osasuna. Pic/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid bounce back from two consecutive home defeats with a 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

Hammered by Barcelona in a league Clasico and then outplayed by AC Milan in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side badly needed this confidence-boosting victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish and European champions thrashed Osasuna thanks to Vinicius’ treble, while Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season for Los Blancos. However Madrid’s superstar striker Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net again and has scored one goal in his last seven matches.

