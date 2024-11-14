Dont fret, just reset, says Brett

Former Australian pace ace Brett Lee believes India’s run-starved batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need not worry about past failures and should work on their technique to hit the ground running in Australia

India’s Virat Kohli during a batting session in the nets at the WACA in Perth, Australia, yesterday

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has advised India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to hit the “reset button”, work on their technique and hit the ground running in the five-Test series against Australia, beginning in Perth in less than 10 days.

The two batting stalwarts will be keenly observed during the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under following their underwhelming performance in India’s embarrassing 0-3 Test whitewash by New Zealand recently. “When you have a couple of bad runs back to back, that’s when the pressure sets in. So, I guess the thing now with someone like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they’ve just got to go back to the drawing board,” Lee said on his YouTube channel.



Brett Lee

“They are champions because they do the basics better than anybody else. Then, just hit the reset button.” Lee also warned that the Australian pacers would be aiming to attack Rohit and Kohli with the new ball, and that they should quickly sort their batting.

“[They should] work on their technique, freshen up, get away from cricket for as much as they can and then hit the ground running when they are in Australia because I can promise you the Australian fast bowlers will be attacking Rohit Sharma with that brand-new ball,” he added. Rohit has managed 588 runs in 11 Tests at an average of just 29.40 this year, while Kohli has accumulated 250 runs in six Tests at an average of 22.72.



India captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/Getty Images

Lee felt the tendency of the two batters to be too aggressive might have resulted in their poor show this year. “It’s hard to put your finger on why they [Rohit and Kohli] failed. If you look at the way that Rohit Sharma got out, a lot to the quicks. I can’t say there’s a technical fault there because I’ve seen him play for the last decade. I still believe he’s one of the best players of the pull shot, but maybe he’s a little too aggressive.

Maybe there were a couple of shots... was there a technique issue? Was his bat leaving his pad a bit too early? Was he getting that far forward or not enough forward? Or, was being a little bit hesitant?” Lee wondered.

250

Virat Kohli’s total runs in six Tests this year at an average of 22.72

588

Rohit Sharma’s total runs in 11 Tests this year at an average of 29.40

