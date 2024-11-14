Aishwary-Sangeeta win mixed team gold

Poland’s Julia Piotrowska and Maciej Kowalewicz beat India’s Manini Kaushik and Umamahesh Maddineni 16-0 to win bronze.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeeta Das combined to give India a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the World University Shooting Championship on Wednesday.

Aishwary, following the disappointment of finishing fifth in the men’s 10m air rifle and having to settle for silver in 50m rifle 3-positions, finally won gold, combining with Sanjeeta, to beat South Koreans Kim Hyobeen and Lee Junhwan 17-15.

Poland’s Julia Piotrowska and Maciej Kowalewicz beat India’s Manini Kaushik and Umamahesh Maddineni 16-0 to win bronze.

