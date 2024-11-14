Aishwary-Sangeeta win mixed team gold

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Top

Representation pic

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeeta Das combined to give India a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the World University Shooting Championship on Wednesday.


Also Read: Nodirbek leads, Carlsen joint 2nd


Aishwary, following the disappointment of finishing fifth in the men’s 10m air rifle and having to settle for silver in 50m rifle 3-positions, finally won gold, combining with Sanjeeta, to beat South Koreans Kim Hyobeen and Lee Junhwan 17-15. 


Poland’s Julia Piotrowska and Maciej Kowalewicz beat India’s Manini Kaushik and Umamahesh Maddineni 16-0 to win bronze.

