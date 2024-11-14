Breaking News
Nodirbek leads, Carlsen joint 2nd

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

He scored 2.5 points out of three, securing wins over German Vincent Keymer in Round 2 and India’s R Praggnanandhaa in Round 3, after drawing his opener with Daniil Dubov.

Uzbekistan’s young GM Abdusattorov Nodirbek was the sole leader in the open section of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid tournament on Wednesday.


Also Read: India eye more goals v Thailand


He scored 2.5 points out of three, securing wins over German Vincent Keymer in Round 2 and India’s R Praggnanandhaa in Round 3, after drawing his opener with Daniil Dubov.


World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen drew his first two games v India’s Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin before beating Vidit Gujrathi, placing him in joint second position (two points) with SL Narayanan.

