Nodirbek leads, Carlsen joint 2nd

He scored 2.5 points out of three, securing wins over German Vincent Keymer in Round 2 and India’s R Praggnanandhaa in Round 3, after drawing his opener with Daniil Dubov.
Uzbekistan’s young GM Abdusattorov Nodirbek was the sole leader in the open section of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid tournament on Wednesday.
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen drew his first two games v India’s Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin before beating Vidit Gujrathi, placing him in joint second position (two points) with SL Narayanan.
