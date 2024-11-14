India eye more goals v Thailand

India and Olympic silver medallists China are unbeaten so far in two games, but the hosts have an inferior goal difference.

Buoyed by back-to-back wins, India will look for more goals against minnows Thailand in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Thursday.

China are on top of the points table with a goal difference of 20, while India have a goal difference of five.

