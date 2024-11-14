Breaking News
India eye more goals v Thailand

India eye more goals v Thailand

14 November,2024  |  Rajgir
Agencies |

India and Olympic silver medallists China are unbeaten so far in two games, but the hosts have an inferior goal difference.

Buoyed by back-to-back wins, India will look for more goals against minnows Thailand in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Thursday.


India and Olympic silver medallists China are unbeaten so far in two games, but the hosts have an inferior goal difference.


China are on top of the points table with a goal difference of 20, while India have a goal difference of five.

