Maharashtra to face Haryana in quarters

Devindar Walmiki. File pic

The Devindar Walmiki-led Hockey Maharashtra willl face last year’s runners-up Hockey Haryana in the second quarter-final of the 14th Hockey India Senior National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first quarter-final, Hockey Punjab will face Manipur Hockey. The third quarter-final will see Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu face Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth match will have Odisha taking on Hockey Karnataka.

