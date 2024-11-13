Maharashtra to face Haryana in quarters

The third quarter-final will see Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu face Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth match will have Odisha taking on Hockey Karnataka
The Devindar Walmiki-led Hockey Maharashtra willl face last year’s runners-up Hockey Haryana in the second quarter-final of the 14th Hockey India Senior National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.
In the first quarter-final, Hockey Punjab will face Manipur Hockey. The third quarter-final will see Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu face Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth match will have Odisha taking on Hockey Karnataka.
