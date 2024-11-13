Breaking News
Maharashtra to face Haryana in quarters

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Chennai
The third quarter-final will see Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu face Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth match will have Odisha taking on Hockey Karnataka

Devindar Walmiki. File pic

The Devindar Walmiki-led Hockey Maharashtra willl face last year’s runners-up Hockey Haryana in the second quarter-final of the 14th Hockey India Senior National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Hockey India League: Complete squads of all eight teams


In the first quarter-final, Hockey Punjab will face Manipur Hockey. The third quarter-final will see Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu face Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth match will have Odisha taking on Hockey Karnataka.


